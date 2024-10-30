Local

Man arrested for lewd acts in Frick Park recorded himself stalking women, police say

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Isaiah Rivers (Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH — Startling new videos show an accused predator following women around a local park.

The new revelations come after police reviewed videos on Isaiah Rivers’ phone, the man accused of stalking and attacking people in Frick Park.

