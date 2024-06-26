Man charged in deadly April New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department is looking for an Ohio man now charged in a deadly shooting.

Police say they’ve filed homicide charges against Andrew Howard, 32, of Youngstown, Ohio. He’s suspected of killing Omar Hakim, a man found dead in his car after a shooting on April 21 in New Castle.

Howard is the second person charged in this shooting. Angelina Masi is accused of taking the suspected shooter to the area of the shooting minutes before it happened. She’s charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Howard is not yet in police custody and there is a warrant out for his arrest. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Howard or has information about where he is should call dispatch at 724-656-9300 or 911. Tips can also be submitted online.

