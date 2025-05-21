Man charged in Rostraver woman’s homicide returned to Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing a Rostraver woman in early April is back in Pennsylvania.

Dorian Jeri-Greene, who is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, robbery and burglary, in the death of Jennah Seibert, was taken to the Washington County Jail on Tuesday.

Our crew was on scene as Jeri-Greene arrived at the jail inside a black SUV with dark, tinted windows.

Jeri-Greene faces charges in Washington County that are unrelated to Siebert’s death. It’s those charges, which were filed in February, that he was arrested for in Tampa, Florida.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be transferred to Westmoreland County.

