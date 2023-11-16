Man hospitalized after truck crashes into Union Township homes, catches fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home in Union Township suffered damage Wednesday afternoon after a truck crashed into it and caught fire.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Miller Road.

The Union Township Assistant Fire Chief Ron Conti said the truck hit two houses. After it hit the second home, it caught fire and then the house began to burn.

Neighbors pulled the man from the truck. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Those inside the home that caught fire were able to get out safely.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows fire damage to one side of the home, with charred siding hanging off and part of an exterior wall removed. There was also significant fire damage to the truck

Conti said the driver may have suffered from a medical emergency.

