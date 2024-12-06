Man sentenced to maximum allowed for shooting death of off-duty Oakdale police officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday, Kevin McSwiggen was sentenced to the maximum amount of time under Pennsylvania state law for killing an off-duty police officer.

Charles Stipetich Sr. is the victim’s father. He said, “He got 20 to 40 years for killing my son and he got six months to a year for pointing a gun at me. My son was a very happy go lucky person. He loved the world and everybody loved him. He always had a big smile on his face and a real silly laugh.”

Chuckie Stipetich was a 23-year-old Oakdale police officer who was shot to death in a road rage incident that started on Route 28.

McSwiggen followed Stipetich to his home in Blawnox to confront him about his aggressive driving.

The two are seen on dash cam video arguing. Then a few moments later after Stipetich’s father comes out of the house and tries to intervene, McSwiggen is seen pointing a gun. Prosecutors said McSwiggen shot Stipetich, who returned fire, injuring McSwiggen.

Stipetich Sr. said, “The law was on my side because it was the truth and it was all on audio and video.”

Stipetch Sr. credits Judge Jill Rangos, the Allegheny County District Attorney and all police who pushed for justice in this case.

“They made it as easy as it could possibly be on me. I’m pretty happy about what happened today,” he said.

He says since his son died, his family hasn’t celebrated a single holiday - but that all changes after today. Stipetch Sr. explained, “We decided now that it’s over we’re gonna celebrate Christmas this year and try to move forward and instead of mourning my son maybe celebrating the things that he accomplished.”

McSwiggen apologized to Stipetich’s family in court but also tried to defend himself. McSwiggen was supposed to be sentenced in October, but reportedly disrupted the proceedings by firing his lawyer and arguing with the judge.

