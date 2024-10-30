Local

Man stabbed after argument in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Wednesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police say the stabbing on the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive happened at 1:45 p.m.

Responding officers found a man stabbed in the upper arm. Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the victim was stabbed by a woman he was arguing with. She was located near the scene soon after police arrived.

Police recovered a kitchen knife they think was used in the incident.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and will face charges for aggravated assault.

