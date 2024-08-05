Man stabbed to death in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood identified

PITTSBURGH — A man stabbed to death in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood in June has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the person killed as Aaron Michael Marshall, 34.

Channel 11 previously reported that Marshall was killed in an apartment building on Colwell Street on June 12. He was found stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead on scene.

