Man wanted for DUI crash in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man involved in a DUI crash in Versailles.

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Walnut Street and Center Street at around 10 p.m. on May 8. Both cars were heavily damaged and there were multiple people injured.

One of the drivers, identified as Jonathan Bouchard Jr., had an injury to his left forearm. Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital with injuries that required them to have lengthy hospital stays and surgeries.

The other driver told police he was at a green light and pulled forward to make a left hand turn onto southbound Walnut Street when the car Bouchard was driving hit him while driving north on Walnut Street, according to the criminal complaint.

Bouchard told police at the scene that he had an alcoholic beverage that day. Court documents said officers got a search warrant for his medical records and learned that his BAC at the time of the crash was .235.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 10 for aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. Bouchard is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, traffic control signals, reckless driving and driving vehicle at safe speed.

