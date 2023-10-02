Man’s body found in downtown Pittsburgh water feature, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man’s body was found downtown Monday morning.

According to police, the man was found in the water feature under the David L. Lawrence Convention Center around 7:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the death.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner.

