Many questions remain after police chase sent PRT bus crashing into house in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A homeowner is trying to figure out what happens next after a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into his house on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, pieces of the now-condemned front porch are still lying in Dennis Williams’ yard.

Williams said what’s most important is that no one was seriously hurt.

Patrick Allen owns a body shop across the street and saw the aftermath.

“I had no idea it was a chase that came through Monroeville, Wilkinsburg, Churchill, Wilkins into the city, onto Hamilton Avenue and look at this destruction,” Allen said.

We spoke to the Monroeville police chief off-camera.

He told us his department is still investigating the incident and the chase.

However, he would not answer our questions about the department’s pursuit policy and told us it was confidential.

He also would not tell us if the person his officer was chasing was wanted for a violent crime.

When we asked if PRT would be paying for the repairs to Williams’ home — a spokesperson offered no comment.

“I think it was probably just a stolen car or some other kind of minor offense that did not require all of that manpower look at the end result of this high-speed chase through seven jurisdictions,” Allen said.

Williams told us he’s been on the phone with his insurance for most of the day, but Allen thinks the burden shouldn’t fall on Williams.

“I think all the jurisdictions who landed down here in Homewood need to be giving him a call because it should been stopped at the top of William Penn Highway,” Allen said.

