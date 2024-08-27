Massive water main break impacts service in Green Tree

GREEN TREE, Pa. — A massive water main break is impacting service in Green Tree.

Our crew saw water gushing from the road in the area of Glencoe and Western Avenues.

Allegheny County 911 said crews have been at the scene since 2:01 a.m.

Pennsylvania American Water sent out an “urgent” notification to customers, stating crews are making emergency repairs.

Those who live in the area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure or no water.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 10 hours to complete, Pennsylvania American Water said.

When water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

