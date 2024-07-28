Mayor Gainey encourages Black men to invest in their health during wellness day event

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Mayor helped host a Black Men’s Wellness Day at Westinghouse Park on Saturday.

National African American Male Wellness Agency holds these events in cities across the country, and this was the first time it was held in Pittsburgh. Each event provides free health screenings, community resources and a 5K walk for Black men. The walk also benefits the agency as it works to help men with the challenges of fatherhood, finances, mental health and more.

“In order for us to take care of our families and take care of the ones we love in our community, we have to be healthy. And a lot of times, we let the day-to-day keep us from going to doctors’ appointments,” Mayor Gainey told Channel 11.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to help save the lives of Black men.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group