Men’s freestyle relay team brings home Team USA’s first gold medal of 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS — Swimmers with Team USA brought home the country’s first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The men’s 4x100 meter freestyle relay team, which is made up of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, and Caeleb Dressel, earned the medal with a time of 3:09.28. They beat out Australia by 1.07 seconds. Italy won bronze.

According to NBC, the U.S. had gone gold in this event in 10 of the last 13 Olympics.

This win was also Dressel’s eighth Olympic gold medal.

Several other Team USA athletes are also already taking home medals after Day 1 of the Summer Games— Chloe Dygert earned bronze in the women’s individual time trial, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook earned silver in the women’s diving synchronized 3m springboard competition and Katie Ledecky won the bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, to name a few.

