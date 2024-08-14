Michelle Peduto, superintendent of Pittsburgh Catholic schools, dies of cancer

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Michelle Peduto, who served Catholic schools in the Diocese of Pittsburgh for 21 years, has died of cancer.

Peduto battled metastatic breast cancer for several years before she died at her Sewickley home on Tuesday.

She became the superintendent in 2019 and a news release from the Diocese of Pittsburgh says the schools won accolades for handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peduto retired in June to spend more time with family.

“Working for the church and being able to embrace the faith every single day personally and professionally has been an incredible blessing,” she said as she prepared to retire. “The hardest part of this is stepping back from that. God places people in our path to enrich our lives in ways we often do not recognize as it is happening. I am the beneficiary of the kindness and support of so many individuals. My gratitude is beyond words. I have seen that it’s the love that we give and the love that we receive that is the church.”

A funeral Mass for Peduto will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. James Church in Sewickley.

