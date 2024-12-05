Mike Warfield returning as Aliquippa football head coach

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Former head coach of the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School football team Mike Warfield is returning to the team and the field.

Warfield announced in July that he was taking a leave of absence for the 2024 season, citing a need for a “short recess.”

On Wednesday, Warfield told Channel 11, “I miss the kids and the coaches. I just want to give back to the kids, the program and the community that means so much to me.”

Warfield’s reinstatement was listed as an item Aliquippa’s school board meeting agenda for Wednesday. He is listed to return for the 2025-2026 season.

