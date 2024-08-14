Moon Area School District votes to close Hyde Elementary

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Moon Area School District Board voted to close Hyde Elementary on Tuesday night.

Parents were upset at Tuesday’s meeting and have been fighting the closure since it was proposed last fall.

>> Parents attend public hearing amid fight to keep Hyde Elementary open

Administrators say it’s a financial necessity.

However, the decision was not unanimous. The move to close Hyde Elementary passed on a 5-4 vote.

The closure will go into effect in the 2025-26 school year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group