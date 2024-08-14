Local

Moon Area School District votes to close Hyde Elementary

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Moon Area School District Board voted to close Hyde Elementary on Tuesday night.

Parents were upset at Tuesday’s meeting and have been fighting the closure since it was proposed last fall.

Administrators say it’s a financial necessity.

However, the decision was not unanimous. The move to close Hyde Elementary passed on a 5-4 vote.

The closure will go into effect in the 2025-26 school year.

