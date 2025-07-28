More than 43K Pittsburgh residents have their medical debt eliminated

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Over 43,000 Pittsburgh residents will have their medical debt eliminated, thanks to a partnership between the City of Pittsburgh and the nonprofit organization Undue Medical Debt.

Councilman Bobby Wilson says that more than $58 million in healthcare debt for qualifying residents has been eliminated.

RELATED: Medical debt: How to lower, or even erase, your hospital bills

“I’m very proud that the City of Pittsburgh, in partnership with Undue Medical Debt, has eliminated past-due medical debt for more than 43,000 Pittsburghers,” said Councilman Wilson.

The program targets individuals with household incomes up to 400% of the federal poverty level or those whose medical debt exceeds 5% of their annual income.

“Our communities are stronger when everyone can get the care they need, without fear of financial hardship,” said Undue Medical Debt President and CEO Allison Sesso.

The debt relief program was made possible by legislation introduced by Councilman Wilson in 2023, allowing the city to contract with Undue Medical Debt to identify and forgive qualifying medical debts.

Eligible residents will automatically receive a letter from Undue Medical Debt informing them of the debt forgiveness, with letters starting to arrive this week.

Undue Medical Debt works with hospitals, healthcare providers and debt collectors to purchase and forgive medical debt at a fraction of its value, typically erasing $100 of debt for every dollar donated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group