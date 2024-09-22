Morning fog turns to warm, sunny Sunday afternoon; widespread chance for rain comes Monday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see a good deal of sunshine Sunday as temperatures again climb well above average into the 80s during the afternoon. It will be a bit muggy, too, with humidity back up during the day.

Monday will bring our first widespread chance of rain in a few weeks, with showers occasionally throughout the day. A thunderstorm or two is also possible. On-and-off rain showers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance for some thunder.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW