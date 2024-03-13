Mother speaks out after missing son found shot dead in Braddock

PITTSBURGH — For months, a local mother had no idea where her son was and feared the worst.

Her son, Tyrese Davis, was found dead days ago after someone had shot him in the head.

“I just want to know what, when, why, and I want justice for my son. That’s it,” Ashley Townsend told Channel 11.

Since November, Townsend has agonized about where her son could be when he never came home after a night in the South Side.

“Everywhere I turned, I saw a boy that reminded me of my child. Everywhere I turned. I would break down,” Townsend said.

Days ago, she got a call that changed her life.

“They said they had found him. A moment I can’t even describe. I just couldn’t even think for a minute,” she added.

Someone had found Davis’ body in between two buildings in North Braddock. It’s unclear how long his remains had been there.

“I just went blank. Numb. Hearing that someone I gave birth to is gone forever was very hard for me,” Ashley said.

When Tyrese initially went missing, Ashley reported it to local police.

“He’s 21, it’s hard. You can’t get an Amber Alert, and things like that when they’re old.”

When his body was found, state police took over the case, and said their detectives are very focused on this investigation, but at this point, no one has been charged.

“Hopefully someone will get some answers on what, when, and why my son is no longer here,” she said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group