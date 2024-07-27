Mount Lebanon police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a missing teenager.

Police say Kane Jordan, 15, walked away from his home on Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Kane is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has curly blond hair and blue eyes.

Kane was reportedly last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and blue swim trunks with palm leaves on them.

Anyone who sees Kane should call 911.

