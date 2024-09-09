Neighbors still in shock after woman dies from injuries sustained Carrick house fire

PITTSBURGH — Carrick neighbors are still in shock after a 72-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a house fire over the weekend.

“I just loved her so much,” Darlene Schubert said.

>> Woman, 72, dies from injuries sustained in Carrick house fire

Schubert lives right across the street from where the fire started.

“She was such a kindhearted person, funny,” Schubert told Channel 11.

Since her death, neighbors have placed balloons and flowers on the stairs leading up to her porch.

Schubert told Channel 11 that the woman was like a mother to her. She visited her several times each day and made her meals for her.

“She could barely get around though. And my heart was healing from helping her out and feeding her,” she added.

Investigators tell Channel 11 firefighters were called to her home on Minooka Street in Carrick. When they got there, they found her on the first floor of the home.

They say the fire started in her bed.

She had severe burns and smoke inhalation and died at the hospital.

Schubert told Channel 11 the woman had difficulty moving and she was a heavy smoker.

Officials believe the fire was an accident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group