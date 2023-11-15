‘New holiday symbol’: Point State Park Christmas Tree returns with twist this holiday season

PITTSBURGH — The Point State Park Christmas Tree will be returning to Downtown Pittsburgh for the 2023 holiday season, but may look different than you remember.

The Three Rivers Tree will be replacing the Tree of Lights display at The Point for the upcoming holiday season.

In November 2020, Duquesne Light Company announced the annual Tree of Lights display at Point State Park would be retired after over 30 years. It was retired at the end of the 2021 season.

According to Duquesne Light Company, the 60-foot tree will have several sustainability features, including LED pixels and water ballasts for its foundation to preserve and protect Point State Park’s historic grounds.

“DLC is beyond delighted to bring a new holiday symbol to Pittsburgh while staying aligned with our vision of a clean energy future for all. We’re extremely grateful to the many stakeholders and partners who helped bring the ‘Three Rivers Tree’ to life so Pittsburghers can celebrate it for decades to come,” said DLC President and CEO Kevin Walker. “We especially thank the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for their continued partnership in having a tree present at beautiful and historic Point State Park throughout the holiday season.”

The Three Rivers Tree will be on display at The Point from Nov. 17 to Jan. 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group