New skincare business opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A new business opened in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Terminal on Saturday.

Clean Your Dirty Face, a new facial bar, opened at 8:30 a.m.

Franchise operators Michael DeSabato and Paula DeSabato say part of the reason they chose to open the business in the Strip District was because of its deep history in the city.

“My family would not have existed if it weren’t for the jobs available in the Strip District in my grandparent’s day, and it is an honor to get to create jobs in this neighborhood today,” said Michael DeSabato.

Visitors can receive 30 minutes of facial cleansing and learn more about how to keep their skin healthy.

“Education is a very important piece of the Clean Your Dirty Face mission – they take it as seriously as we do,” Michael DeSabato said. “You can get a facial in a lot of places, but education is intangible. If you can educate your client and find a solution for a problem that they have had all their lives, that makes all the difference.”

Clean Your Dirty Face is located at 1921 Smallman Street.

