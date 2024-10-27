New workforce center for veterans opens in Pittsburgh

Local

PITTSBURGH — A new veterans workforce center is open in Pittsburgh.

Duquesne Light Company contributed $325,000 to renovate a two-story storage unit at 945 Washington Boulevard into a facility that offers activity areas, meeting rooms and virtual training programs to help veterans find jobs.

DLC has worked with Veterans Place since 2021.

“The workforce development program by Veterans Place is focused on helping veterans gain job training and gainful long-term employment in the community so they can sustain themselves on a whole and fulfill their lives,” Mark Wechsler, Chairman of Veterans Place said.

Wechsler said the Pittsburgh area has the third-largest homeless veteran population in the United States.

