NFL suspends former Pitt star for 3 games for violating league’s substance abuse policy

The NFL has suspended a former Pitt football star for three games.

Per NFL.com, Jordan Addison, a wide receiver who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was issued a three-game suspension for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

As Channel 11 previously reported, Addison was charged with DUI after he was found asleep at the wheel near LAX. NBC Sports reports that Addison agreed to a plea on a lesser charge, known as a wet reckless, back in July. He was ordered to pay a fine and complete of two online courses to end a probation period after six months.

Addison will be able to participate in all training camp activities and pre-season games without restriction.

