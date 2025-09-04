No charges will be filed in accident where woman was killed by steel cylinder in Oakland in 2024

PITTSBURGH — The District Attorney said no charges are expected to be filed in relation to a construction accident where a large steel cylinder broke loose and killed a woman.

Aleia Hall Lopez died on May 3 last year when the cylinder hit her as she was walking on the sidewalk on the 3700 block of Terrace Street.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s Office said they have been investigating the situation since it happened.

“Because of the nature of the accident, our office, along with City of Pittsburgh Homicide detectives, conducted an investigation and review of the surrounding facts and applicable statutes and case law to determine whether criminal charges would be appropriate,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

That investigation is now complete and officials say they have concluded that no charges will be filed at this time.

Lopez’s family was consulted in this investigation, police say.

If new evidence is discovered, the decision could be changed, but police say there is nothing prosecutable at this time.

Last year, Channel 11 learned the subcontractor working at the site received an OSHA violation just a year prior.

Lopez was the mother of three children and was on her lunch break from her job at Western Psych when the accident happened.

Her family is requesting privacy at this time, the DA’s office said.

