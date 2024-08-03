North Allegheny graduate finishes ninth in 2024 Olympics decathlon

Saint-Denis, FRANCE — A North Allegheny graduate finished ninth in the decathlon during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ayden Owens-Delerme was competing for Team Puerto Rico in the 1500m decathlon on Saturday.

He finished with 8,437 points.

This is the first time Owens-Delerme has been to the Olympics.

Norway’s Markus Rooth won the gold with 8,796 points, Leo Neugebauer from Germany won the silver and Lindon Victor of Grenada won the bronze, NBC reports.

