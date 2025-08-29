North Shore prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — A two-day “Bananza” has arrived in Pittsburgh, as the Savannah Bananas take over PNC Park for the very first time. With games both Friday and Saturday, Pittsburgh city officials are expecting the North Shore to be packed.

“It’s going to be a huge event,” said Christa Fornella, a diehard Savannah Bananas fan. “It’s the greatest show in sports.“

“Through social media, I’ve seen everything they’ve put out between all of the party animals, the tailgaters…” said Stephen Wisneski.

Also on Saturday, Pitt football kicks off its season against Duquesne, and just outside of Acrisure Stadium, you’ll find the annual RibFest. Pete Marshall and his team at Off The Bone Barbecue made the 18-hour journey from Mobile, Alabama, for the 12th year in a row.

“We love it. It’s a lot different. It’s more city vibe than where we’re from, but great people — and people like to eat ribs,” Marshall said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11 they’ve offered police officers overtime shifts to help with extra security and work with event organizers to make sure there are additional officers to manage traffic.

“We’ve had Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins all on the same day, so it’s kind of dusting off our normal processes and doing that once again,” said Lee Schmidt, Director of Public Safety.

The Clemente Bridge will be closed, along with parts of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue downtown, for the Soul Food Festival.

“We’re going to ask folks to take rideshares, public transit as much as possible. Be prepared,” Schmidt said.

A lot of that traffic will be coming in from out of state, with the weekend festivities expected to be an economic driver for local businesses, restaurants, and hotels.

“I think it just speaks to the tourism of this region. People see this city as a city of a destination, where you want to bring your family coming from out of town, the football game - I’m about to go to RibFest and get me some ribs,” said Mayor Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh.

