North Side man accused of beating neighbor with umbrella over noise complaint

PITTSBURGH — A man from Pittsburgh’s North Side is facing charges after he allegedly beat his neighbor with an umbrella over a noise complaint.

Pittsburgh police responded to 601 Pressley Street just before 1 a.m. on July 11 for reports of a man who was assaulted by his upstairs neighbor.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the victim covered in blood, with several open wounds across his body. He had a gash on his forehead, a deep wound to the back of his head, bloody and swollen eyes and eyelids, a gash on his upper chest and a penetrating bloody bitemark on his right thumb.

The victim told police that 10 minutes before they arrived, his upstairs neighbor, identified as London Johnson, started playing loud music, which he did constantly at disruptive hours of the night.

The victim went upstairs to tell Johnson to turn the music down, but he answered the door in a hostile and aggressive manner and raised his fists in a fighting manner before attacking the victim, court documents said.

The complaint said Johnson allegedly punched the victim in the face and body several times before dragged him into the apartment and stating, “You in my house now.” He grabbed a nearby umbrella and beat the victim in the head with it and then bit his right thumb.

Johnson then grabbed a black machete and unsheathed it while chasing the victim, the complaint said. At that point, the victim was able to get out of the apartment and return to his own.

Officers tried to make contact with Johnson at his apartment but he screamed at them through the door and briefly opened it before slamming it shut, court documents said. SWAT units were called in and Johnson surrendered around 15 minutes later.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.

