North Strabane massage parlor busted for alleged prostitution; owner, employee arrested

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A North Strabane Township massage business was raided last night and shut down indefinitely. Police arrested the owner and one worker on prostitution charges.

Ying Ting Tu and Xiu Chen were taken into custody at Excellence Body Works Thursday evening after a lengthy police investigation.

Officers say 90% of the clients at the business were men, and many said they were offered sex acts for tips.

Police point out the business is near a daycare and restaurants. Workers nearby said they were always suspicious.

“Sometimes we’d just see people go in there for quite a long time,” said Patty Jackson. It definitely seemed from everyone who ever worked in this plaza that something suspicious was going on there.”

According to the criminal complaint, several men filed police reports after getting massages.

One man told police he did not ask for the sex act, and it wasn’t discussed during the initial price. He said he felt it wasn’t morally right and left. Another man told police he was charged double after leaving the massage early due to unwanted sexual advances. He said that on his way out the door, he observed several children playing in the business.

Another man reported he requested the “4 Hands Massage” which is listed on the website, but told police some of the sexual experiences that took place he did not request. He said he felt they overcharged him, charging his card after he already paid with cash.

On three occasions, an undercover officer reported that one or two of the workers would say they’d perform sex acts for a tip. Each time, they told the officer that the cost of the massage went to the boss.

