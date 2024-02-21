North Versailles police officer, K9 return to work after being shot in the line of duty

A North Versailles police officer and his K9 partner are back to work after being shot in November.

Officer Steven Shawley and K9 Chase were both hit by gunfire on Nov. 24 after responding to a domestic dispute call on Arlington Avenue. They have fully recovered and returned to duty this week, according to the department.

Officers say they found Ian Lamont Fields in an alley behind a house that day. He allegedly shot at officers as they attempted to place him into custody.

Shawley was shot in the hand and near his mouth and Chase was shot in the shoulder.

Fields, who was also hit by gunfire during the incident, is facing a list of charges.

