Local

Northern Regional Police Department chief retires, board selects acting chief

By WPXI.com News Staff

Northern Regional Police Department chief retires, board selects acting chief The Northern Regional Police Department will soon have a new chief. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Department will soon have a new chief.

The joint police department voted to accept Chief John Sicilia’s resignation during a meeting on Wednesday. Sicilia says he is retiring.

Captain Bryan DeWick will serve as acting chief and is expected to formally replace Sicilia in Aug. He has been with the department for the past four years.

“I can’t thank everybody enough. Overwhelming support from the officers, community members, just everybody. I wasn’t expecting such a big crowd but it was awesome to see everybody,” said DeWick.

Northern Regional covers the townships of Pine, Marshall, Bradford Woods, Richland and Seven Fields.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Building collapses in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood
  • Stage AE will now be offering sober space
  • FBI links local fashion designer to Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol
  • VIDEO: New 40,000-square-foot sports complex opening soon in Beaver County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read