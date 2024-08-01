Northern Regional Police Department chief retires, board selects acting chief

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Department will soon have a new chief.

The joint police department voted to accept Chief John Sicilia’s resignation during a meeting on Wednesday. Sicilia says he is retiring.

Captain Bryan DeWick will serve as acting chief and is expected to formally replace Sicilia in Aug. He has been with the department for the past four years.

“I can’t thank everybody enough. Overwhelming support from the officers, community members, just everybody. I wasn’t expecting such a big crowd but it was awesome to see everybody,” said DeWick.

Northern Regional covers the townships of Pine, Marshall, Bradford Woods, Richland and Seven Fields.

