Northern Regional police looking for missing teenager from Pine Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Department is looking for a missing teenager from Pine Township.

Antonio Aiello, an 8th grader at Pine-Richland Middle School, was last seen leaving his house on Redbud Court just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Family and friends believe he walked in the direction of Pine-Richland High School.

Police are asking people in both areas to check their cameras.

Anyone with information on Antonio’s whereabouts is asked to call 724-625-3157.

