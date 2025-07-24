PITTSBURGH — The legacy of a beloved local food cart and its owner will live on in the Northside.

The City of Pittsburgh held an honorary street naming ceremony Thursday for Gus and Yiayia’s Cart, a popular stand selling ice balls and popcorn, owned by the late Gus Kalaris.

A street sign for Gus and Yaiyia Way was unveiled by city officials, who were joined by members of Kalaris’ family.

>>> PHOTOS: Gus and YiaYia’s through the years <<<

“We always talk about having legends,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “But you know when we become a living legend? When, every day you walk past here, you see that sign up. It simply means that, even though you’re not with us physically, you’re still with us in the spirit.”

Started in 1934 by Kalaris’ parents, Gus and Yiayia’s has been a yearly staple at Allegheny Commons Park, where it’s served customers for more than 90 seasons.

Kalaris died June 28, 2024, at the age of 92.

>>> City of Pittsburgh celebrates life of Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s Cart <<<

“The product was the icy balls and everything else, but his ministry was the people,” Gainey said of Kalaris. “His ministry was being able to talk to people. He let people know just how much he cared about them.”

“It keeps going, and we’re committed to keep it going,” said Kalaris’ daughter, Christina Avlon, about the stand.

Northside street honorarily named for beloved Pittsburgh food cart Gus and Yiayia’s

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group