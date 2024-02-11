Note with bullet left in classroom leads to police investigation at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. — A police investigation is underway at IUP after a note and bullet were left in a classroom.

IUP Police say the note and bullet were left in Jane Leonard Hall.

The letter read, “Hello student, Hope you have a good day! JK lol GFY!”

Investigators say the students who left the bullet and note behind have been identified. They said their actions were not meant to be intended as a threat. Those students are cooperating in the investigation, police say.

Classes will continue as planned but students who wish to speak to counselors are asked to call the IUP Counseling Center at 724-357-2621 or the Armstrong-Indiana 24-hour Crisis Line at 877-333-2470 in the case of an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

