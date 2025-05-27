NWS confirms ‘brief’ EF-0 tornado touched down in Washington County last week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — National Weather Service officials confirm a fourth tornado blew through a Western Pennsylvania community during storms on May 21.

Channel 11 previously reported on a tornado in Washington County and two others in Butler County, all spurred by the same storms.

Now, the NWS says there was also a “brief tornado” just east of Cross Creek County Park in Washington County. Through damage reports and radar data, the agency labeled the tornado as an EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 65 mph.

NWS officials say the tornado, which was on the ground for less than two miles, mostly damaged trees and removed he facia from a home.

This is the 10th tornado in the region in 2025 and 21st tornado on record in Washington County.

