Ohio man given more than decade-long prison sentence for sex trafficking charges out of Monroeville

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man will spend more than a decade behind bars for sex trafficking of a minor and coercion and enticement of an adult for commercial sex.

Donte Lashawn Cole, of Euclid, Ohio, was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal court on Monday. His prison term is followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Cole pleaded guilty to the charges back in April.

“Human traffickers such as Donte Cole prey on the vulnerable, inflicting unimaginable suffering and robbing victims of their dignity and freedom,” said Edward V. Owens, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say Cole transported a female minor from Ohio to a hotel in Monroeville in May 2023 to engage in commercial sex. He also coerced an adult female across state lines for the same purpose.

Judge William Stickman described Cole’s actions as “evil,” emphasizing that he “victimized minor girls, crossed state lines, and treated the girls like property for (his) own gain.”

Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti highlighted the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to combat human trafficking and hold perpetrators accountable.

“We will remain vigilant in ensuring that anyone seeking to profit through the exploitation of any child or adult is identified, investigated, and brought to justice,” Rivetti stated.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Schupansky and Special Assistant United States Attorney Summer Carroll. It was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

