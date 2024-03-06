Local

Grandmother recounts catching South Fayette daycare employees abusing her 3-year-old grandchild

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Niccole Holder

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

SOTUH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A little girl was pinched, threatened and verbally abused at a South Fayette Township daycare.

Two daycare employees just pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges for the 3-year-old’s abuse.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Cara Sapida has an exclusive interview with the grandma who hid an audio recording device in her granddaughter’s bookbag to catch the abuse. The grandmother hopes by sharing her story no other children will be harmed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Delta flight en route to Dallas diverts to Pittsburgh International Airport after issue with engine
  • Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township
  • Pennsylvania man who bought, sold stolen human body parts sentenced for abuse of corpse
  • VIDEO: WPXI helps woman get safety improvements in her neighborhood after random violent crimes
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read