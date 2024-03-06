Grandmother recounts catching South Fayette daycare employees abusing her 3-year-old grandchild

SOTUH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A little girl was pinched, threatened and verbally abused at a South Fayette Township daycare.

Two daycare employees just pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges for the 3-year-old’s abuse.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Cara Sapida has an exclusive interview with the grandma who hid an audio recording device in her granddaughter’s bookbag to catch the abuse. The grandmother hopes by sharing her story no other children will be harmed.

