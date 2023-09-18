Local

Overdose death of 24-day-old baby under investigation by Pittsburgh police

By WPXI.com News Staff

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating the death of a 24-day-old infant.

Christian Carlino died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on March 16.

His cause of death was ruled fentanyl toxicity by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carlino was taken to the hospital after an incident in the 800 block of Climax Street in the city’s Allentown neighborhood, according to the medical examiner.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told Channel 11 that detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others
  • Several local school districts evacuated after bomb threats
  • Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park
  • VIDEO: Community fun day honors teen murdered at haunted hayride
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read