Overdose death of 24-day-old baby under investigation by Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating the death of a 24-day-old infant.

Christian Carlino died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on March 16.

His cause of death was ruled fentanyl toxicity by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carlino was taken to the hospital after an incident in the 800 block of Climax Street in the city’s Allentown neighborhood, according to the medical examiner.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told Channel 11 that detectives are investigating.

