Owner to invest $20 million to make way for new Duquesne Light headquarters at Nova Place

PITTSBURGH — Jeremy Leventhal and team at Faros Properties are to the point where finding space for newcomers at his company’s 1.5-million-square-foot Nova Place on the North Side can be a bit of a research project.

In the case of the 124,000-square-foot office lease for a new headquarters for Duquesne Light at Nova Place, Faros Properties and its leasing representatives at CBRE turned to a huge, underused space of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. to find a new corporate home for the local utility provider.

“We’re pretty full,” said Leventhal, managing partner for New York-base Faros, which bought the former Allegheny Center nine years ago at a time when it was only half occupied. “It’s really about moving pieces around on the chess board.”

