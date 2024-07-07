Panthers in the Pros: Blake Hinson, Mo Gueye Shine in NBA Summer League

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday, two former Pitt players shined on day one of the NBA Summer League season.

Blake Hinson, playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, had a huge game in his first-ever matchup in an NBA uniform. Then, Mouhamadou Gueye, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, followed Hinson up with an impressive game of his own.

Hinson came off the bench for the Lakers, and got off to a slow start, missing his first three-point attempt. However, his slow start didn’t last very long. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter caught fire throughout the rest of the game, at one point hitting four-straight three pointers and stealing the show. He finished with 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range.

Gueye then took over the Hornets’ contest from the very start, scoring eight of his team’s first 12 points. The former Panther hit a three to get started, then followed it up with buckets from all over, including a dunk in traffic. Gueye finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in the win.

