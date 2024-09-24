Parents rally to call on PPS to put a stop to proposed school closures

Parents are calling on Pittsburgh Public Schools to stop school closures.

A rally was held on Monday night, and parents said they want the district to stop what they call a “flawed process to close neighborhood schools.”

>> Pittsburgh Public Schools holds public meeting regarding proposal to close 16 schools

Parents are also opposed to a vote that’s supposed to be held in a month, scheduling a required public hearing to close the buildings.

The district is considering a plan that includes closing 16 schools and reorganizing 14 others.

>> 16 PPS schools could be closing as part of new facilities utilization plan

“We need them to commit to not voting on any school closure process until after they have had the actual opportunity to build something with the community. Once again, let us show you how it’s done,” one parent said.

Parents at Monday’s rally are demanding the board vote “no” on the resolution until officials provide data, evidence and costs while seeking “true” community input.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group