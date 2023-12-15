Local

The Pavilion at Star Lake ranked No. 8 amphitheater for tickets sold worldwide

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

The Pavilion at Star Lake ranked No. 8 amphitheater for tickets sold worldwide The Pavilion at Star Lake

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The Pavilion at Star Lake has been ranked as one of the top amphitheaters for tickets sold worldwide.

Pollstar ranked Star Lake at No. 8 for ticket sales. It also came in at No. 11 out of 100 for gross sales.

“We genuinely would not be able to do this without the artists, our all-star crew, and the passionate fans that rocked out with us this season,” the venue said in a social media post. “Thanks for being the best fans in the world!”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rite Aid closing another store in our area
  • Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff
  • Pittsburgh man steals gun from car after being banned from Rivers Casino for life, state police say
  • VIDEO: Parent contacts Channel 11, City of Pittsburgh about safety concern at new playground
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read