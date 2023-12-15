The Pavilion at Star Lake ranked No. 8 amphitheater for tickets sold worldwide

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The Pavilion at Star Lake has been ranked as one of the top amphitheaters for tickets sold worldwide.

Pollstar ranked Star Lake at No. 8 for ticket sales. It also came in at No. 11 out of 100 for gross sales.

“We genuinely would not be able to do this without the artists, our all-star crew, and the passionate fans that rocked out with us this season,” the venue said in a social media post. “Thanks for being the best fans in the world!”

