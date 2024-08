BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — A person killed after being hit by a vehicle in Brentwood in May has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Albino Mamer Chol, 42, of Pittsburgh.

Chol was hit by a vehicle on State Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) before 5:30 a.m. on May 4.

