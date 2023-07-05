Penalty phase continues in trial of Robert Bowers, convicted of killing 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — The penalty phase continues in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

The defense is trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

The defense has rested its case.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

