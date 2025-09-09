Penguins bring back fan-favorite giveaways and themes for 2025-26 season

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins’ season starts in less than a month and the team has just revealed its promotional schedule, which features some fan-favorite giveaways and themes.

In total, the Penguins say there will be over 40 unique promotions at home games throughout the 2025-26 season.

One highlight of the promotional schedule is the ‘Big Three Legacy’ Bobblehead Series, which celebrates 20 seasons of 20 seasons of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang as teammates in Pittsburgh.

The team is also giving away a team calendar, a Penguins scarf, a Zamboni gravy boat and a Hawaiian shirt.

Theme nights throughout the season include Pucks and Paws (where dogs can come to the game), Star Wars, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day and Margaritaville Night.

The team will also hold two special celebrations during the season. First, the inaugural ‘Hall-of-Fame Game’ on Oct. 25, where the team will induct the soon-to-be-announced Class of 2025 of the Penguins Hall of Fame. Then, on Jan. 31, the Penguins will recognize the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team with a pre-game ceremony, with all fans in attendance receiving a replica championship ring.

Finally, the team plans to highlight community groups throughout the season, including the Military Appreciation game, Hockey Fights Cancer, college series and several heritage nights.

