Penguins Game 66 vs. Rangers preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, with three points over their past two games, face a stiff test Saturday when the New York Rangers visit.

The Penguins (29-27-9) got those three points against lesser teams, the Ottawa Senators and the last-place San Jose Sharks.

The Rangers (43-19-4) are a different animal, the top team in the Metropolitan Division.

Penguins Preview

There is suddenly a ray of light where the Penguins’ playoff hopes are concerned. Their 1-0-1 stretch combined with some key losses by other Eastern Conference teams has put them within five points of a wildcard spot.

It’s still not an ideal situation, with 17 games remaining, but things don’t seem as grim as they did just a week ago. Points this weekend against the Rangers and the visiting Detroit Red Wings – one of the teams the Penguins are chasing – could further improve their spot in the standings.

