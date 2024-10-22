Local

Penguins Game 8, Trouble Brewing; Lines, Notes

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins Flames Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Drew O'Connor (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-0) have lost two straight following a sloppy win, and coach Mike Sullivan is not waiting for things to get worse. He made sweeping changes to the lineup Sunday in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He is poised to make a few more on Tuesday when the Penguins visit the Calgary Flames (4-0-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The puck will drop just after 9:30 p.m. ET.

There were four new forward lines as the Penguins staked themselves a 2-0 lead against the Winnipeg Jets Sunday. Kevin Hayes scored his third goal of the young season, and Lars Eller scored a pair, but the Penguins’ defensive mistakes were both costly and worthy of significant head-scratching.

