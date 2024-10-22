Penguins Game 8, Trouble Brewing; Lines, Notes

CALGARY, Alberta — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-0) have lost two straight following a sloppy win, and coach Mike Sullivan is not waiting for things to get worse. He made sweeping changes to the lineup Sunday in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He is poised to make a few more on Tuesday when the Penguins visit the Calgary Flames (4-0-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The puck will drop just after 9:30 p.m. ET.

There were four new forward lines as the Penguins staked themselves a 2-0 lead against the Winnipeg Jets Sunday. Kevin Hayes scored his third goal of the young season, and Lars Eller scored a pair, but the Penguins’ defensive mistakes were both costly and worthy of significant head-scratching.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group