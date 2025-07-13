Penguins Trade: Get goalie Silovs on cheap deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

A value trade highlighted Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas’s Sunday.

A couple of weeks after trading goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks, leaving just one experienced NHL goalie on the roster, Dubas swung the trade to add legitimate goaltending depth.

The Penguins trade added Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs, in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and Chase Stillman, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the Cody Glass trade. Stillman had only three points in 19 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penugins following the trade.

Silovs, 24, was the odd-man out in Vancouver, as he is not waiver-exempt this fall, and the Canucks signed goalies Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lahkonen to longer contracts.

Silovs is a big goalie, at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, from Riga, Latvia. He rose to prominence in the 2023-24 playoffs when the young goalie took the Canucks’ net, leading to a comeback series win over the Nashville Predators and pushing the Edmonton Oilers to a Game 7 in Round Two.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group