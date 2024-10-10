As PennDOT project moves along, new Eat’N Park prepares to open along Route 50

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Construction is underway along Washington Pike in Collier Township in the form of a new restaurant and road work for a new traffic pattern.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on a brand new Eat’NPark after its predecessor had to be torn down last April as part of PennDOT’s ongoing $5.6 million road widening project. The new building is situated farther back from the road, allowing for an additional turning lane and intersection improvements near Vanadium Road. Drivers are hopeful this will help to alleviate traffic.

“During the holidays, when everyone is shopping, traffic is backed up in this parking lot up and down, up and down…it’s impossible to get in and out,” said Mary Amrhein of Carnegie.

“We’re up here pretty frequently, but I think the roads in Pittsburgh have always been pretty slim, widening them up will be nice to make traffic flow better,” said Talia Macioce of Whitehall

Eat’N Park is slated to reopen Oct. 29. Two open hiring events are being held at the restaurant on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group